Turn every reader into a lifelong subscriber.

eType Services provides community publishers with one integrated platform to deliver e-Editions, modern websites, and native mobile apps, all with production support and analytics built in. No contracts. No setup fees. We don't just deliver great software. We also provide the hands-on support to help you make it work.
Trusted by 1,000+ community publishers across North America
Stop stitching together vendors. eType replaces six point-solutions with one integrated platform built specifically for community newspapers.
e-Edition, website, and mobile app share one subscriber database and one paywall, so readers flow seamlessly between products.
Flexible paywalls, newsletter conversion tools, and embedded ad management help you turn engagement into subscriptions and advertising dollars.
Support is included. Your team stays focused on journalism, not vendor management.
Responsive, flip-page digital replicas that read beautifully on phones, tablets, and desktop. Delivered automatically to inboxes every publication day.
Fast, mobile-first websites designed for news, with flexible paywalls, newsletter capture, and an editorial CMS your reporters will actually use.
Native iOS and Android apps, branded to your masthead. Breaking-news push, offline reading, and the same subscriber login as your site and e-Edition.
From newsroom CMS to archive search to production services: everything your publication needs, managed for you.
Skip the in-house production headache. Our experienced designers lay out your pages on deadline, every issue, for a flat $20 per page. No setup fees, no minimums, no contracts.
eType took four separate vendors off our plate. Our e-Edition, website, and app finally feel like one product, and our digital-only subscriptions are up 47% since the switch.
Connect to the tools your newsroom and business side already rely on, from ad servers to payment processors to newsletter platforms.
Talk to a publisher success specialist. No contracts, no setup fees, ever.