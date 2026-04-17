The digital publishing platform built for community newspapers

Turn every reader into a lifelong subscriber.

eType Services provides community publishers with one integrated platform to deliver e-Editions, modern websites, and native mobile apps, all with production support and analytics built in. No contracts. No setup fees. We don't just deliver great software. We also provide the hands-on support to help you make it work.

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No setup fees Month-to-month Personalized support from the US
newtondailynews.com
Newton Daily News homepage, published on eType
Subscribers
+38% YoY
Ad revenue
2× growth

Trusted by 1,000+ community publishers across North America

The Ely Echo The Boerne Star The News-Gazette The Dahlonega Nugget Newton Daily News The Fayette County Record
One platform, end to end

Everything you need to publish, grow, and monetize

Stop stitching together vendors. eType replaces six point-solutions with one integrated platform built specifically for community newspapers.

Integrated by design

e-Edition, website, and mobile app share one subscriber database and one paywall, so readers flow seamlessly between products.

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Built to grow revenue

Flexible paywalls, newsletter conversion tools, and embedded ad management help you turn engagement into subscriptions and advertising dollars.

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Done-for-you support

Support is included. Your team stays focused on journalism, not vendor management.

e-Edition

Deliver the paper your subscribers remember, on every device.

Responsive, flip-page digital replicas that read beautifully on phones, tablets, and desktop. Delivered automatically to inboxes every publication day.

  • Auto-delivery by email with subscriber-level tracking
  • Mobile-optimized reading, text reflow, and accessibility
  • Full-text search across current issue and archives
  • Embedded advertising with click-through analytics
Explore e-Edition
The Community Herald
Friday · April 17, 2026 · Vol. 118
Waterfront redevelopment wins unanimous approval
High school sports wrap-up
Obituaries
Websites

Modern newspaper sites that convert visitors into paying subscribers.

Fast, mobile-first websites designed for news, with flexible paywalls, newsletter capture, and an editorial CMS your reporters will actually use.

  • Metered, hard, and hybrid paywall configurations
  • Analytics and Newsletters included
  • SEO-optimized structure with schema and sitemaps
  • Automatic website population from your PDF
Explore websites
fayettecountyrecord.com
The Fayette County Record homepage, published on eType
Mobile Apps

Your paper, in your reader's pocket, with push you control.

Native iOS and Android apps, branded to your masthead. Breaking-news push, offline reading, and the same subscriber login as your site and e-Edition.

  • Branded iOS & Android apps published under your name
  • Geo- and segment-targeted push notifications
  • Offline reading with background sync
  • In-app subscriptions via Apple and Google billing
Explore mobile
Herald
The complete suite

One platform. Every channel.

From newsroom CMS to archive search to production services: everything your publication needs, managed for you.

Page design by experienced designers. Just $20 a page.

Skip the in-house production headache. Our experienced designers lay out your pages on deadline, every issue, for a flat $20 per page. No setup fees, no minimums, no contracts.

  • Flat $20/page for predictable, transparent pricing
  • Experienced designers who know newspaper layout
  • Deadline reliable: weekly or daily turnaround
  • Direct handoff to your e-Edition and print workflow
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$20 / page
1,000+
Community publishers served
25M+
e-Editions delivered yearly
99.9%
Platform uptime (12-mo avg)

eType took four separate vendors off our plate. Our e-Edition, website, and app finally feel like one product, and our digital-only subscriptions are up 47% since the switch.

MH
Margaret Hollis
Publisher · The Valley Herald
Plays well with your stack

Integrations built for publishers.

Connect to the tools your newsroom and business side already rely on, from ad servers to payment processors to newsletter platforms.

GAM
Stripe
GA4
MailChimp
PayPal
Broadstreet
Adobe
Meta
X/Twitter
Interlink
Make It Free
Subly

Ready to simplify your digital operation?

Talk to a publisher success specialist. No contracts, no setup fees, ever.

Request demo See pricing